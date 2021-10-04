Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Hooda, Surjewala visit grain markets, slam govt for delay in paddy procurement
others

Hooda, Surjewala visit grain markets, slam govt for delay in paddy procurement

Published on Oct 04, 2021 04:15 AM IST
Though paddy has started arriving in Haryana grain markets, farmers say that the Haryana government has not started procurement. The delay has left them worried. (MANOJ DHAKA/HT)
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala have slammed the government for not procuring the paddy lying in mandis for the past couple of days.

Hooda said it is clear that the government doesn’t want to procure farmers’ produce on MSP, which is why they are imposing several conditions and repeatedly changing the procurement schedule. Hooda visited several grain markets in Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat districts and interacted with the farmers, arhtiyas and labourers. He said the mandis are flooded with paddy and there was no space in most of the grain markets due to delayed procurement.

“Farmers are forced to sell their produce to private agencies below MSP due to lack of government buyers,” he added. “Farmers are being harassed on the pretext of e-portal registration and high moisture content,” said Hooda.

Interacting with reporters after visiting the Jind grain market, Surjewala said paddy is lying in the open as government has failed to initiate the procurement process. “The government has not been procuring paddy in the name of high moisture content. If it rains, who will be responsible for the grains getting soaked? The government has decided to reduce bajra procurement by 80%, besides reducing the rates of labour per bag from 12.76 to 8.56,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Armed forces crisis: Calls grow to remove Sajjan as Canadian defence minister

Greater Noida: 24 crore tender issued for ‘smart village’ project

Housing project in Greater Noida West gets 249 crore fund under central scheme

Cong MLA faces farmers’ wrath in Gurdaspur
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP