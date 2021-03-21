Home / Cities / Others / HP won’t give incentives to 225 docs who got infected on Covid duty: Minister
others

HP won’t give incentives to 225 docs who got infected on Covid duty: Minister

205 doctors were deployed at the Special Covid Centre created at IGMC, he said while replying to a question raised by Nachan legislator Vinod Kumar.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:09 AM IST
A total of 728 doctors discharged their duties at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, after the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020 till March 18, 2021. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

A total of 728 doctors discharged their duties at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, after the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020 till March 18, 2021, Himachal health minister Rajiv Saizal informed the House on Saturday.

Of these, 205 doctors were deployed at the Special Covid Centre created at IGMC, he said while replying to a question raised by Nachan legislator Vinod Kumar.

He further revealed that a total of 225 doctors got infected with Covid-19 during this period and were sent into home or institutional quarantine as per protocol. However, there was no move to give incentives to the doctors, paramedics and medical staff who tested positive for virus while discharging duties, said Saizal while replying to a supplementary question raised by Naduan legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Forest clearances

Replying to a question by Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumar, forest minister Rakesh Pathania said during the last two years, up to January 31, 2021, a total of 274 cases of forest clearances under Forest Conservation Act, 1980 have been received from Government of India for various projects.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HSC, SSC students to take exams at own schools, junior colleges: Maharashtra min

Fire breaks out at nut bolt factory in Ludhiana, none hurt

PCS (Mains) 2020 results out: 845 candidates declared successful for interview round

Cong legislator calls out HP CM for flouting mask norms in House

A sum of 7.32 crore is likely to be spent by general administration department and information and public relations department on various events to be organised to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of full statehood in the Financial Year 2020-21, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said in a written reply to a question asked by Congress members Jagat Singh Negi and Vinay Kumar.

The state’s income in the last three financial years was 84,187.95 crore while the expenditure was 1,17,041 crore, Jai Ram Thakur informed in reply to a question asked by Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP