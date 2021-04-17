Home / Cities / Others / HP’s toll touches 1,155 as 9 more succumb to virus
HP’s toll touches 1,155 as 9 more succumb to virus

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 842 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s caseload to 74,195. The death toll climbed to 1,155 after nine patients succumbed to the contagion in the last 24 hours, health officials said.

Of the new cases, 211 were reported in Kangra, 106 in Solan, 102 in Shimla, 100 in Mandi, 85 in Una, 77 in Lahaul-Spiti, 71 in Sirmaur, 63 in Kullu, 17 in Bilaspur and eight in Chamba.

The active cases shot up to 7, 711 while recoveries reached 65, 291 after 483 patients recuperated.

There are enough medicines, oxygenated beds: CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the current status of Covid-19 in the state and took stock of various arrangements.

He said that there were enough medicines, oxygenated beds, masks and sanitizers etc. in the state and directed the health department to enhance the capacity of oxygenated beds.

Jai Ram Thakur said that so far 13, 60, 794 people have been screened for Covid-19 through RT-PCR, rapid antigen test, True-Nat and CV-Nat and the testing rate of the state was 1, 94, 399 per 10 lakh. He added that 11, 87, 275 doses of Covid vaccines have been provided so far in the state.

The CM said he himself was touring various districts of the state to take stock of the situation.

Jai Ram Thakur said that along-with a dedicated helpline for Covid-19 patients in home isolation, the use of e-Sanjeevani and telephone number 104 was being encouraged. He also instructed the doctors to contact the Covid patients in home isolation for counselling.

