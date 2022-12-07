H-Rera issues non-bailable warrants against 18 developers in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) issued non-bailable warrants against 18 developers across the city for violating order of authority, said a statement issued by H-Rera on Wednesday.

The authority said that non-bailable warrants were issued by the H-Rera adjudicating officer (AO) in as many as 86 contempt cases filed by 86 complainants for non-execution of Rera court orders before the adjudicating officer’s court in accordance with the Rera Act, 2016. These complaints were listed by the authority in this year itself, it said.

“Whereas this developer (name withheld) was adjudged by a decree of authority to pay to the decree holder a sum as noted in the margin and whereas the sum has not been paid to the decree holder in satisfaction of the said decree. The directors of the judgement debtor were directed by the AO to file a list of assets and an affidavit stating particulars of assets, but failed to respond, leading to intentional disobedience of the AO orders,” said the warrant.

The H-Rera also said that the AO has issued showcause notice to the Gurugram police commissioner for not acting on the non-bailable warrants.

AO Rajender Kumar said, “The police are responsible to arrest the persons mentioned in the NBW and produce them before the AO court but it failed. We have issued showcause notice to the police commissioner also for not acting in accordance with the directions.”

The cases pertain to refund and delayed possession charges.

Gurugram H-Rera chairman Dr KK Khandelwal said, “We are duty bound to act in accordance with the Rera Act and bring justice to all end users and allottees.”

When asked about the issue, Gurugram police chief preferred not to comment on the matter.

