HSSC paper-leak: One more accused held from Pulwama

The special investigation team of Kaithal police have arrested another accused in the paper leak case for the recruitment of male constables of the Haryana Police from Pulwama.

Police said accused Nazir Ahmed Khande, a resident of Pulwama district, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. Police have taken him on three-day transit remand for further interrogation.

Kaithal SP Lokender Singh confirmed the arrest and said police team and the accused are on their way to Kaithal from Srinagar.

Police associated with the investigation said Ahmed’s arrest may help police to get a clue about the source from where main accused Narender, of Hisar, had allegedly purchased the answer keys at ₹1 crore and later sold them to many at ₹12- 18 lakh per candidate in different districts with the help of Ramesh Kumar, of Kaithal, who runs a coaching centre.

Officials said Ahmed was in contact with another accused Raj Kumar who has already been arrested and is on 10-day police remand.

Ahmed was allegedly involved in a deal between Raj Kumar and the unknown source who provided the answer keys.

As of now, police have arrested 17 people in the case and more arrests are likely as the police teams are conducting raids to arrest the person who leaked the answer keys to the other accused.