Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Hubby, 25, and in-laws arrested for wife, 18, dying by suicide
others

Hubby, 25, and in-laws arrested for wife, 18, dying by suicide

PUNE: A man, 25, and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife, 18, to commit suicide within nine months of their marriage in Pune
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A man, 25, and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife, 18, to commit suicide within nine months of their marriage in Pune. The man’s wife was found dead in their house on Monday after which her mother, 45, lodged a complaint.

According to Ratnadeep Gaikwad, assistant police inspector (API), Hadapsar police station, the couple got married on November 27, 2020 but it is yet to be verified whether the girl turned 18 before or after the wedding.

API Gaikwad said, “We have asked for the deceased’s birth certificate and other documents for verification. Her parents said they will bring them after her funeral. Her husband and in-laws have been arrested and taken to Yerawada as I was on leave till Monday. I will now be taking their custody for further investigation.”

A case under sections 498(a), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Hadapsar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP