Home / Cities / Others / Hundreds of shanties gutted in fire in Nathupur
others

Hundreds of shanties gutted in fire in Nathupur

Gurugram: Hundreds of shanties and makeshift shops were gutted in a fire in Nathupur village, next to DLF phase 3, early Saturday morning
By Kartik Kumar
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 11:43 PM IST
HT Image

Gurugram: Hundreds of shanties and makeshift shops were gutted in a fire in Nathupur village, next to DLF phase 3, early Saturday morning. Fire department officials said only one person suffered minor burn injuries in the fire which was doused after a nearly six-hour operation.

The corrugated tin sheet shanties and makeshift shops had been set up at a vacant plot near the Bengali market and local sabzi mandi in Nathupur village, behind the Sikanderpur furniture market on Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road. While the fire department claimed over 500 shanties and makeshift shops were gutted in the fire, relief volunteers on the ground said only 184 structures were affected.

“We received a call at the sector 29 fire department around 2.08 am. Two fire tenders were sent to the spot immediately. Within a few minutes of the call, bystanders also contacted me about the fire. While I was speaking to them, I could hear loud noises in the background, which sounded like bursting LPG cylinders and hence, more fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer (ADFSO), Gurugram fire department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Let existing mode of payment to farmers continue, Capt to Modi

Flouting Covid norms at airport? Prepare to shell out 1K as fine

Indian Army soldier embarks on 4, 300-km run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days

NBC seizes multiple drugs after raids at actor Gaurav Dixit’s home in Mumbai

Fifteen fire tenders, 13 from the Gurugram fire department and two from DLF fire services, were used to douse the blaze, said Kashyap.

“Despite continuous dousing operations, sporadic bursting of LPG cylinders aggravated the fire, and we were finally able to control it around 6 am, saving around 400 shanties from harm. By 8 am, the fire was completely doused and subsequently, fire tenders returned,” said Pankaj Prashar, fire safety officer, Gurugram fire department.

The fire department said that the blaze is likely to have been caused by leakage in an LPG cylinder or through a short circuit.

“We found illegal electrical connections in the shanties. There is a possibility that one of the loose electrical wires had a short circuit which led to the blaze. Our investigation is underway,” said Kashyap.

Meanwhile, relief volunteers said they assessed the damage on the ground. “With the help of the six contractors and people whose shanties were gutted, we prepared a list of 184 shanties and shops that were gutted in the blaze. Relief provisions for the affected have been initiated,” said Prerit Rana, chief executive officer (CEO), Agrasar, a nongovernmental organization (NGO).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP