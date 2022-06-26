Husband, 2 others arrested for murder of woman blogger in Agra

The Agra police have arrested three accused, including the husband of the murdered food and fashion blogger woman who was thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment to death in Agra on Friday. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Tajganj police station of Agra against the husband, two women and four to six others yet to be identified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a shocking incident, the 30-year-old woman was thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment with her hands tied on Friday noon. The deceased woman was residing here with her male acquaintance in a live-in relationship and was a food and fashion blogger.

The family members of the deceased revealed that the woman had a love marriage with accused Aakash Gautam around six years ago. Gautam was residing in Tundla town of Firozabad district. The couple had frequent disputes and began living separately.

“The family members of Aakash Gautam had been harassing my daughter after the marriage. She came to live in this apartment in Agra and Vipul Agarwal, a resident of Firozabad, resided with her. The accused along with his associates came on Friday noon and thrashed my daughter and Vipul Agarwal. My daughter was thrown down from the fourth floor of the apartment resulting in her death,” alleged the victim’s father in his FIR registered at Tajganj police station of Agra city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The case has been registered on the complaint of the father of the deceased under sections 302 and 34 (murder by two or more person having common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the husband Aakash Gautam, two women and four to six others yet to be identified,” stated Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Agra, while talking to media person on Saturday.

“Three, including the husband of the deceased and two women accompanying him, have been arrested. We have obtained the video footage and CCTV recordings from the apartment. Investigations are on to nab all the accused,” said SSP Agra.

“If required, the crime scene would be recreated in the presence of the forensic expert team, and all concerned are being interrogated. Prima facie, it appears that the accused had come with an intention to kill the victim, but we are yet to reach any conclusion as more related aspects need to be cleared,” stated Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The parents of the deceased arrived in Agra from Ghaziabad on Friday evening and lodged an FIR. The accused husband Aakash Gautam was unemployed and resided in Ghaziabad but came to Agra after the marriage where the victim worked as a teacher for some time.

Police are also interrogating Vipul Agarwal, a businessman from Firozabad, who had left his own family and was residing with the deceased in Agra. The parents of the victim are also suspicious about the role of Vipul Agarwal, who is an eyewitness to the incident.