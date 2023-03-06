Husband kills wife’s lover, wife too injured in attack

A man attacked his sleeping wife and her lover with a sharp weapon in Amgodar village under Shankargarh police station area, located around 40 km from Sangam city in the trans-Yamuna area of the district, late Saturday night. The attack resulted in the death of the lover and serious injury to the wife, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the father of the deceased, under relevant sections of the IPC at Shankargarh police station and efforts are underway to nab him. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police said that Som Karan Yadav (27), son of Gajraj Prasad Yadav was a resident of Kota Golhaiya police village under Lalapur police station and used to work as a labourer while living in Amgodar village.

Som Karan Yadav’s uncle Bhaiya Lal informed that he was sleeping outside the house while Som Karan and Nirmala Devi (33) were sleeping inside at the time of the incident. In the middle of the night, Nirmala’s husband Gajendra aka Ganga, son of Kuhuru and a resident of Baghla village under Lalapur police station, attacked Som Karan with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot. Nirmala Devi was also injured when she tried to intervene. A police team reached the site after getting information and rushed the injured woman to the nearest Community Health Centre from where the doctors referred her to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj city. The body of Som Karan has been sent for a postmortem examination, informed ACP of Bara region Santlal Saroj.

The officer said that Nirmala Devi’s husband Gajendra used to have frequent disputes with his wife Nirmala, due to which Nirmala Devi had left him about a year ago. At present Nirmala Devi was living with Som Karan Yadav in Amgodar village, he added.

An FIR has been registered against Gajendra on the complaint of the deceased father Gajraj Prasad Yadav, under relevant sections of the IPC at Shankargarh police station and efforts are underway to nab him. The murder weapon has been recovered from the spot, the officer said.