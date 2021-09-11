Husband, mother-in-law among 3 held for woman’s murder in Kishtwar

A man, along with his brother and mother, were arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Kishtwar district, police said on Saturday.

“The Kishtwar police solved the blind murder case of Neetu Devi, wife of Lokesh Kumar in Horna village, who was found hanging in a community hall on July 7,” said a police officer.

Following the incident, police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

“It came to our notice that Neetu’s parents were not informed about the last rites of their daughter. The in-laws had stated that Neetu had committed suicide but during the course of enquiry we suspected some foul play and accordingly the inquest proceedings were converted into an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC,” he added.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted and the they collected evidence, detained some suspects for questioning and during the course of investigation it was established that Neetu Devi was murdered by her husband Lokesh Kumar, his brother Gowash Lal, and their mother Devki Devi by strangulating her with a dupatta, he said.

The trio after committing the heinous crime had shifted Neetu’s dead body to a nearby community hall, hanged it there with a hook using her dupatta to make it appear a case of suicide.

During investigation, it came to fore that the in-laws of the deceased wanted to get Lokesh Kumar married to another girl for which they committed such a heinous crime.

All the accused were taken into custody and lodged in Kishtwar district jail.