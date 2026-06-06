Hyderabad, The Hyderabad Police have conducted a massive, coordinated security check at 562 hotels and lodges across the city to thwart the movement of anti-social elements and strengthen security.

Hyderabad Police conducts massive checks in hotels, lodges across city

About 5,000 police personnel participated in the operation conducted between 11 pm on Friday and 1 am.

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Named 'Operation Kavach', the drive focused closely on checking hotel registers and verifying whether the establishments strictly validated the identity cards of their guests or not, a police release said on Saturday.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar personally took to the field to supervise the operation. He inspected several lodges in busy areas near Nampally Railway Station and Ameerpet, where he reviewed room allotment procedures and register maintenance protocols, it said.

The Commissioner also interacted directly with several guests staying at these lodges to verify their native places, purpose of visit, and other credentials.

Following the inspections, Sajjanar issued a strict directive emphasising that hotel and lodge operators must strictly comply with all security regulations.

Reaffirming that the core objective of these checks is to curb anti-social activities, he ordered managements to physically verify the original identity cards of every guest and retain a clear photocopy.

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{{^usCountry}} He emphasised that registers must accurately reflect complete guest details, including verified contact numbers, as well as precise check-in and check-out timings, warning against the allocation of rooms based on incomplete or fraudulent information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised that registers must accurately reflect complete guest details, including verified contact numbers, as well as precise check-in and check-out timings, warning against the allocation of rooms based on incomplete or fraudulent information. {{/usCountry}}

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Further, the Commissioner instructed that rooms must under no circumstances be rented to minors, and age proof must be rigorously verified through valid government IDs.

He said the police are making preparations to introduce a new Digital Visitor Management System shortly. To strengthen surveillance, management must install high-definition CCTV cameras covering all entry points, exit gates, and reception areas, ensuring that these systems remain operational 24/7.

The Commissioner urged hotel staff and citizens to immediately report any suspicious individuals or unusual activities to Dial 100 or the local police station.

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Warning that non-compliant managements would face severe legal prosecution, he called upon all stakeholders to act responsibly and cooperate with the police department in safeguarding public safety, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.