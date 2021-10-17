Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hyderabad police seize 300kg marijuana, arrest two
Hyderabad police seize 300kg marijuana, arrest two

Hyderabad City police, task force and east zone in a joint operation arrested two inter-state ganja smuggler. 300 kilograms of ganja worth 300 lakh has been recovered, police said.
They were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the police. (AFP)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:42 AM IST
By Agencies, Hyderabad

Hyderabad police on Saturday seized 300 kilograms of ganja worth 30 lakh and arrested two inter-state smugglers in connection with the seizure, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

“Hyderabad City police, task force and east zone in a joint operation arrested two inter-state ganja smuggler. 300 kilograms of ganja worth 300 lakh has been recovered. We have seized one vehicle also,” Kumar, said,

“The accused Vilas Bhausaheb Dhokane, Dnyaneshwar Mohite, are natives of Aurangabad and Ahmed Nagar districts of Maharashtra. Their modus Operandi is to take ganja from the Andhra-Odisha border in the Vizag rural area,” said the police commissioner

“So we have detected the entire gang and now we are also in touch with Andhra Pradesh police and Odisha police. We have returned a letter to DGP Odisha also identifying some names and persons and also with Andhra Pradesh. In this joint operation, we will ensure that this menace is removed from Telangana.”

They were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the police.

The accused persons along with seized drugs are being handed over for further investigation.

