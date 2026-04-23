Hyderabad, The Hyderabad city traffic police has cautioned the public after some vehicle riders were found using fake or tampered number plates and committing multiple traffic violations, resulting in challans being wrongly generated against legitimate registered vehicle owners.

Hyderabad traffic police warn against fake number plates after challans wrongly issued

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The police booked separate cases against four persons and apprehended them over the past few days for allegedly affixing fake registration number plates on their two-wheelers using registration numbers belonging to other vehicles.

During inspection, police found that the accused had deliberately altered and affixed false registration numbers to their vehicles instead of their actual registration numbers, with the intention of misleading enforcement authorities and avoiding traffic violation fines, as well as evading finance recovery agents, Joint Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis said in a release on Thursday.

It was revealed that by using fake or tampered registration number plates, the accused committed multiple traffic violations, resulting in challans being wrongly generated against legitimate vehicle owners, police said.

Accordingly, cases were registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act against the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities stated that the use of fake or tampered number plates is a serious punishable offence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities stated that the use of fake or tampered number plates is a serious punishable offence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police cautioned the public that the use of fake, duplicate, or tampered number plates is a serious offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, and such violations will be dealt with strictly as per law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police cautioned the public that the use of fake, duplicate, or tampered number plates is a serious offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, and such violations will be dealt with strictly as per law. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Joel said Hyderabad traffic police are equipped with advanced technological systems, including CCTV surveillance and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, to detect vehicles using fake or tampered number plates and to effectively monitor and track vehicle movements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joel said Hyderabad traffic police are equipped with advanced technological systems, including CCTV surveillance and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, to detect vehicles using fake or tampered number plates and to effectively monitor and track vehicle movements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Citizens were advised to report any suspected misuse of vehicle registration number plates, the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citizens were advised to report any suspected misuse of vehicle registration number plates, the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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