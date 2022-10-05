I used fake documents to get a flat on rent, Rahul Mukerjea admits before CBI court

Mumbai Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, on Tuesday admitted before the special CBI court that he had submitted two forged documents for taking a flat on rent in Goregaon, where he lived with deceased Sheena Bora.

The purportedly false documents included the certificate of registration of his marriage with Sheena Bora, issued by authorities in England and the employment certificate showing that he was an employee of Channel 9X M and 9X Media Private Limited.

Advocate Ranjeet Sangle, who represented Peter Mukerjea’s ex-wife Indrani Mukerjea, on Tuesday continued the cross-examination of Rahul, a prosecution witness in the Sheena Bora murder case.

In the course of the cross-examination, advocate Sangle pointed out that the letter submitted by Rahul to his landlords was on an official letterhead stating that in September 2011 he was employed in the programming department of 9X Media.

Rahul then conceded that “the document was forged and fabricated” and that he “signed and submitted the document despite knowing that it was forged and fabricated.” He, however, clarified that it was his father’s company and never felt that there would be an issue in using the document.

When the lawyer confronted him with the marriage certificate annexed to the Leave and License Agreement for the rental flat, Rahul admitted that too was forged and fabricated. He added that the marriage certificate was issued in 2010 when neither he nor Sheena had travelled to the United Kingdom and therefore there was no occasion for them to attend the office of the Registrar of Marriages in that country.

Rahul clarified that he had to do it since it was very difficult to find a decent place for an unmarried couple to live together. He added that at the time they were engaged and had decided to marry each other.

Rahul’s cross-examination will continue on October 7.

