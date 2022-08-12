IAF performs "Symphony Band Show" at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad
As a part of the "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" and "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) band performed a grand "Symphony Band Show" in the hallowed precinct of the historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The IAF band performed to inspire the young generation to take up the armed forces as their career.
"Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" as the festival of renaissance, commemorating 75 years of India's Independence is being celebrated all over the country.
"As part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the No.3 Band of the Indian Air Force performed a grand 'Symphony Band Show' organized by Air Force Station Begumpet in the hallowed precinct of the historic Golconda Fort, Hyderabad," PRO defence said in a tweet.
The ultimate objective of the event aimed at motivating the young generation to take up the Armed Forces as their primary career option and instill patriotism in them.
The event was graced by senior officers from the three services and generated a huge response from the civil populace.
The enthusiastic crowd was highly appreciative of the Air Force Band's performance which was organized by Air Force Station Begumpet and conducted by the No. 3 AF band based at Air Force Academy in Dundigal.
The IAF Band is comprised of 28 Musicians specializing in brass, wood-wind, reed string, electronic and percussion instruments. The dazzling performance included different military music, patriotic songs and popular tunes of Indian films.
Several events under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as the festival of renaissance, commemorating 75 years of India's Independence are being conducted all over the country.
