IAF’s spectacular air show leaves thousands awestruck in Srinagar

It was a stunning display of skill and daredevilry. Thousands of eyes were glued towards the sky over Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday morning as Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots and their fighter jets, helicopters and para-motors mesmerised people with their aerobatics and formation flying.

Organised by the Air Force Station in Srinagar in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir government as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the air show was witnessed from the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre.

It commenced with the para-motor and hang-glider displays, followed by the MiG 21 Bisons flying in a triangular formation.

IAF’s skydiving team Akashganga enthralled the audience by jumping from a Mil Mi-17 helicopter over the lake, while the Sukhoi Su-30MKI showcased its maneuverability with a low-level aerobatic display.

The star attraction of the event was IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatics team that performed a syncronised aerial ballet with nine highly versatile Hawk Mk132s.

IAF paratroopers flying over the Dal Lake during the air show. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The manoeuvres by the Boeing Chinook heavy-lift helicopter created waves over the otherwise serene Dal Lake, much to the delight of the audience. A symphony orchestra of the IAF added glitter to the event.

Coined “Give Wings to Your Dreams”, the event was also IAF’s effort to inspire the youth to join the forces.

“Such a show was organised in Srinagar after 14 years. The air display was especially tailored for the younger audience,” said Col Emron Musavi, public relations officer, defence, Srinagar.

He said thousands of people witnessed the event, including students from local schools.

“I have seen such displays on TV, but I am watching it in real life for the first time,” said 20-year-old Adil Ahmad, a college student from Srinagar.

J&K lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest and Air Marshal BR Krishna, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, was the chief host.

“For a moment it appeared that we were transposed to New Delhi’s Rajpath on Republic Day. I am happy to have witnessed this event, which will motivate the younger generation to join the air force in greater numbers,” said Sinha.

He also made a case for environment conservation, stating that it was as much the people’s responsibility as the administration’s or government’s.

Mehbooba terms it GOI’s normalcy acrobatics

Criticising the central government, People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti termed the air show “PR antics” to showcase normalcy when the economy had suffered heavy losses in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Amused that GOI continues its normalcy acrobatics in J&K. Back to back ministerial visits followed by PR antics such as the Air Show in Srinagar to showcase normalcy when J&Ks shattered economy has suffered losses worth 40,000 crores since 2019,” she said in a tweet, while sharing a news report on the unemployment in the union territory.

She claimed that the administration in J&K had become a propaganda machine. “At a time when youth are committing suicide & unemployment rate is 17.8% the local admin has become a PR & propaganda machinery instead of alleviating people’s misery. Governance has been reduced to PR exercises & covering up the truth. No concern whatsoever for the people of J&K,” she said.