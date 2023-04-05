G-20 meeting in Varanasi: Complete preparations at the earliest, officials told

Secretary Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and additional secretary Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) Sanjay Garg on Tuesday reviewed the progress of G-20 preparations in detail in the district and instructed officials concerned to complete all preparations at the earliest.

Foreign delegates for the G-20 meeting will start arriving in Varanasi on April 16.

Garg said, “Painting of the railings on the routes leading to Sarnath, NaMo Ghat and other ghats should be done and cleanliness ensured at these tourist spots. In view of arrival of guests from April 16, all necessary arrangements should be completed at the airport.”

Garg instructed culture department officials to give a grand welcome to the guests.

During the review meeting, district magistrate S Rajalingam explained in detail about the preparations.

Commissioner of police Ashok Mutha Jain said that security preparations are also in place. The venue/hotels have been surveyed and fire audit has also been done. He said that the listing of all liaison officers has also been done.

A beautification committee has been formed to give a facelift to the city. G-20 beautification committee chairman VDA vice-president Abhishek Goel said, “The painting being done in the city is part of the beautification drive.”

Municipal commissioner Shipu Giri gave details about the plantation, lighting work being done in the city.

CDO Himanshu Nagpal said that various types of programmes are being organised in schools/colleges to increase awareness regarding G20. The universities have also been included in this.

Earlier, Garg inspected the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Babatpur, Sarnath, Hotel Taj, Namo Ghat and reviewed preparations there.