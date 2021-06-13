Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
If Covid cases rise again, restrictions will be reimposed: Wadettiwar

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:48 PM IST
PUNE State minister for relief and rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar, on Sunday, said that new restrictions will have to be imposed if Covid cases go up again after relaxations in Maharashtra.

He also said that it would be inappropriate to comment on the restarting of local train services in Mumbai, as of now. Wadettiwar pointed out that in some districts Covid numbers have slightly increased after relaxations.

“Saturday’s daily Covid numbers in Maharashtra indicated more fresh cases than those that had recovered. I cannot comment on restarting local trains as of now. Let’s monitor the situation for the next eight days,” Wadettiwar said, addressing a press conference in Pune.

On June 4, the state government rolled out a five-level unlocking plan for Maharashtra after the Covid curve in many districts showed a downward trend. The levels of relaxations were decided on two parameters, positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds. Covid curbs have since been eased in various administrative units by local authorities from June 6

“In some districts, the caseload has slightly increased after the relaxations. If cases increase again then restrictions will have to be increased,” he said.

