IHBT inks pact with Kalimpong trust for cultivation of aromatic crop

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CISR) Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (IHBT), Palampur has inked a pact with Mani Trust, Kalimpong for promotion of aromatic crops.

The IHBT has recognised Kalimpong, the north-eastern hill town in West Bengal, ideal for cultivation of aromatic and floriculture crops.

Situated at a height of 1,250m above mean sea level, Kalimpong has a diverse climatology and temperature varies between 15-25 °C in summer and 7-15°C in winter and average rainfall of 2,030 mm.

IHBT director Sanjay Kumar said CSIR started Aroma Mission during 2017 and Floriculture Mission 2020 programmes to promote aromatic and floriculture crops aimed at socio-economic upliftment and employment generation for the farming community and rural masses throughout the country.

The processing unit is indispensable for value addition of aromatic plants and establishment of this facility in Kalimpong will benefit the local farmers.

In phase one of the Mission, up to March 2020 the CSIR covered an area of 550 hectare in the Himalayan region. In phase two, the institute will bring 3,000 hectare land under the aromatic crop pan-India, especially in the north-east.

Aromatic crops are widely cultivated around the world due to their high-revenue earning essential oil, which is utilised in agrochemical, food, flavouring, perfumery and pharmaceutical industry.

Global essential oils market size is valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Rakesh Kumar, senior principal scientist-cum-co-nodal officer of Aroma Mission said there is a growing inclination of consumers towards natural and organic products which led to an increased usage of essential oils in cosmetics, food, and beverages.

“Kalimpong is suitable for cultivation of high value aromatic crops such as damask rose, mushkbala, mint, wild marigold, scented geranium, lemongrass and chamomile,” he said.

The institute will help farmers by providing quality planting material, capacity building, and value addition through processing of aromatic plants and establish market linkages.

Subash Mani, chairman of Mani Trust, said the pact will allow them to work with IHBT in cultivating aromatic and floriculture crops in Kalimpong region and maximise benefits to regional farmers.