Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / IHBT inks pact with Kalimpong trust for cultivation of aromatic crop
others

IHBT inks pact with Kalimpong trust for cultivation of aromatic crop

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CISR) Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (IHBT), Palampur has inked a pact with Mani Trust, Kalimpong for promotion of aromatic crops
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Aromatic crops are widely cultivated around the world due to their high-revenue earning essential oil, which is utilised in agrochemical, food, flavouring, perfumery and pharmaceutical industry. (IStock)

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CISR) Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (IHBT), Palampur has inked a pact with Mani Trust, Kalimpong for promotion of aromatic crops.

The IHBT has recognised Kalimpong, the north-eastern hill town in West Bengal, ideal for cultivation of aromatic and floriculture crops.

Situated at a height of 1,250m above mean sea level, Kalimpong has a diverse climatology and temperature varies between 15-25 °C in summer and 7-15°C in winter and average rainfall of 2,030 mm.

IHBT director Sanjay Kumar said CSIR started Aroma Mission during 2017 and Floriculture Mission 2020 programmes to promote aromatic and floriculture crops aimed at socio-economic upliftment and employment generation for the farming community and rural masses throughout the country.

The processing unit is indispensable for value addition of aromatic plants and establishment of this facility in Kalimpong will benefit the local farmers.

In phase one of the Mission, up to March 2020 the CSIR covered an area of 550 hectare in the Himalayan region. In phase two, the institute will bring 3,000 hectare land under the aromatic crop pan-India, especially in the north-east.

RELATED STORIES

Aromatic crops are widely cultivated around the world due to their high-revenue earning essential oil, which is utilised in agrochemical, food, flavouring, perfumery and pharmaceutical industry.

Global essential oils market size is valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Rakesh Kumar, senior principal scientist-cum-co-nodal officer of Aroma Mission said there is a growing inclination of consumers towards natural and organic products which led to an increased usage of essential oils in cosmetics, food, and beverages.

“Kalimpong is suitable for cultivation of high value aromatic crops such as damask rose, mushkbala, mint, wild marigold, scented geranium, lemongrass and chamomile,” he said.

The institute will help farmers by providing quality planting material, capacity building, and value addition through processing of aromatic plants and establish market linkages.

Subash Mani, chairman of Mani Trust, said the pact will allow them to work with IHBT in cultivating aromatic and floriculture crops in Kalimpong region and maximise benefits to regional farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Legislators cannot act as administrators: Himachal HC junks transfer orders

Alumni to motivate students of Prayagraj’s govt primary, upper primary schools

Andhra Pradesh high court allows petitioner to install Ganesh idol at home

After a week-long gap, Kerala logs 30k plus Covid cases again
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP