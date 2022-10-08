IIIT-A, GBPSSI MoU: Students of IIIT-A to gain from signing of pact

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) and the Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute (GBPSSI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to facilitate the Flexible Academic Programme (FAP) launched by IIIT-A as part of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Prof RS Verma, acting director, IIIT-A and Prof Badri Narayan Tiwari, director of GBPSSI, signed the MoU on the GBPSSI campus, Jhunsi. The MoU will remain effective for a period of five years, informed officials.

GBPSSI will contribute to IIITA’s FAP from the current academic year (2022-23), allowing admission in IT and electronics and communication engineering (ECE) streams through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) programme of BTech.

Importantly, at IIIT-A, the FAP framework allows entry into BTech via JoSAA and earning up to PhD degree with availability of multiple exit options. After availing an exit option, it also allows re-entry from the point of exit in future and continuing of studies in regular or working professional mode. Many other features of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 have been innovatively embedded under the FAP framework.

GBPSSI faculty members will take care of teaching social science subjects to BTech students of IIIT-A.

Besides, the directors of both institutes, Prof Vijayshri Tiwari, registrar and Prof Neetesh Purohit, dean, academics, signed the MoU on behalf of IIIT-A while associate professors Archana Singh and Chandraiah Gopani did the honours from the GBPSSI.