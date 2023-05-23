IIIT-A alumni’s start-up converts regular bicycle into e-cycle

Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Eco-C Private Limited—a start-up set up by three of its own alumni— at the institute’s Jhalwa campus, informed institute officials here on Monday.

MoU signing ceremony underway at IIITA campus. (HT Photo)

The start-up started by three youngsters Guguloth Vijay Nayak, Ravi Shankar and Vishal, all pass out of IIIT-A, have developed a technology to convert normal bicycles into smart and eco-friendly electric cycles at affordable cost, they added.

Director of IIIT-A Prof Mukul Sutawane, registrar Satish Singh as well as senior faculty members including Prof Madhavendra Mishra and Pramod Kumar along with the students were present on the occasion, said IIIT-A PRO Pankaj Mishra.

The Ambedkar Social Innovation Incubation Mission (ASIIM) has given ₹30 lakh as investment to this start-up company and the MoU would allow the institute and its experts to nurture and help this firm grow, he added.

“Eco-C Private Limited is driven by an unwavering commitment to develop suitable and cost-effective technology for sustainable transportation or urban commuting. The Eco-C converts bicycles available in the market into electrical bicycles using the right equipment to suit people’s preferences and needs, thereby optimising and enhancing the daily commute,” informed Guguloth Vijay Nayak, the CEO of Eco-C.

The modified bicycle moves automatically through electronic movements but can also be used like a normal bicycle. Its continuous use improves the mental and physical health of people as it gives a new experience of exercising as well, he added.

The electric bicycle manufactured by Eco-C Private Limited is also environment friendly as it does not depend on harmful fuel such as petrol, diesel, gas etc, he shared.

Eco-C Pvt Ltd claims that all the equipment currently being used in cycles is fully compatible to integrate with the upcoming technologies. The company is moving towards a new goal with the help of the received investment and Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad and will make more attractive and more useful products in the future which will come out through a better research route.

PHOTO:(HT)