IIIT-A: Three-day annual meet on MUN from Sept 28

A three-day annual students’ conference—IIIT-A Model United Nations (MUN)—is all set to begin on the Jhalwa campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) from September 28. The event is being organised by Sarasva, the Literary Society of IIIT-A, in collaboration with Effervescence, the cultural fest of IIIT-A, institute officials said.

The IIIT-A campus in Jhalwa at Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The MUN conference presents a unique opportunity for college students from diverse backgrounds to come together and simulate the workings of the United Nations and the Parliament of India. Delegates will engage in stimulating discussions, devise solutions to complex global and national challenges, and gain a deeper understanding of diplomatic processes, said IIIT-A director Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone.

IIIT-A MUN’23 will feature two committees: Continuous Crisis Committee focusing on formulating a global strategy for addressing unrest, containment measures, and economic reopening during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Lok Sabha that will deliberate on the alignment of civil and personal law codes in India with respect to sociocultural dynamics, he added.

Two students of IIIT-A Aishnit Yadav and Lakshit Tandon will constitute the Executive Board (EB), leading the committee proceedings. In the Continuous Crisis Committee (CCC), delegates will be transported back to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic to explore how countries collaborate in response to the biological threat with an entailing economic catastrophe. In the Lok Sabha, participants will engage in discussions surrounding the debates happening in the Indian Parliament regarding legislative reforms. Alongside the main conference sessions, numerous doubt-clearing sessions will be conducted to enhance delegates’ negotiation and problem-solving skills.

This event aims to empower participants with knowledge and contribute to the development of responsible and rational global citizens, the IIIT-A officials maintained.