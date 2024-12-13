IIT-BHU gang rape case: Victim allowed cross-examination via video conferencing

A Varanasi court partially accepted a plea from the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) gang rape victim, seeking permission to appear in court for cross-examination through video conferencing. The court ordered that the cross-examination statement of the plaintiff/victim be recorded on the scheduled dates in the Vulnerable Witness Room located within the court premises. For this purpose, the plaintiff/victim will be present in the Vulnerable Witness Room as required. From a protest in November 2023 (File)

The court of Additional District Judge Kuldeep Singh (FTC-I) passed the order on a plea filed by Additional District Government Counsel Manoj Gupta on behalf of the victim in the IIT-BHU gang rape case. Gupta stated that the court has fixed December 16 as the next date for hearing in the case.

The incident occurred in the early hours of November 1, 2023. Three youths riding a motorcycle allegedly gang-raped an IIT-BHU student on campus. During the investigation, the identities of the accused came to light, and the police subsequently arrested the three individuals involved—Kunal Pandey, Anand Chauhan alias Abhishek, and Saksham Patel—on December 31, 2023.