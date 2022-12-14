IIT-Kanpur-backed start-up develops eco-friendly ‘i-ghat’ in Kaushambi

LUCKNOW Acquafront Infrastructure Private Limited (AIPL), a start-up incubated at the Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of IIT Kanpur, has developed a next-gen concept “i-Ghat” at Kada Ghat in Kaushambi. It is a futuristic proposition to refine river ghats in India, the institute said in a press release.

“i-Ghat includes integrating reinforced-cement concrete (RCC)-based floats with solar cells and electric-powered boats using Steel Integrated Floating Jelly (SIFJ) technology to avoid the impact of using plastic floats and also to reduce the noise and air pollution caused by diesel boats,” a professor said.

Speaking on the development, Professor Abhay Karandikar, director IIT Kanpur, said, “The innovation ecosystem at IIT Kanpur is under rapid expansion and I am grateful to NTT DATA for their consistent support to us and the start-ups.”

The i-Ghat facility at Kada Ghat, Kaushambi, was commissioned in September 2022. It was recently inaugurated by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The i-Ghat project is equipped with a state-of-the-art floating charging station with a battery swap for the battery-powered electric boats that use captured solar energy through the RCC-based floating solar grid. It is completely self-sufficient, causes zero air and noise pollution and aligns with NTT DATA’s aim to support technology innovations for a sustainable world.

Gauri Bahulkar, director Global CSR and India Client Experience Centers, NTT DATA Services said, “We have always believed in SIIC’s quest to harness innovative talent and develop next-gen technology. We are happy to associate with IIT Kanpur’s incubation centre which shares a long-standing history of ensuring last-mile impact through its deployed technology.”

Founded by Ankit Patel and Achin Agarwal, AIPL has been developing floating solutions for large-scale infrastructure, including the world’s first floating CNG refilling station on Ganges River at Khidkiya Ghat in Varanasi.

“Rivers have always played a major role in religious and cultural activities in India, but over the last century, industrialisation and unequal growth has harmed the ecosystem. The need of the hour is modern avenues to accelerate the development with sustainable solutions for water infrastructure to revive these age-old linkages. The SIFJ technology has been developed to address the unique situation for India and developing nations,” said Ankit Patel.

Meanwhile, Professor Ankush Sharma, Professor-in-charge, Incubation and Innovation, said “AIPL’s i-Ghat technology is a remarkable attempt at ensuring sustainable livelihood for the local population and helmsmen. The support from NTT DATA has added more vigour and pace to the project.”