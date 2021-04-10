{Illegal colonies} Patiala Development Authority wants FIRs against 7 colonisers

The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) has written to the district police to register First Information Reports (FIRs) against seven colonisers, who have indulged in illegal construction. These colonisers have also failed to respond to a notice sent to them to explain such action.

Of 750 illegal colonies on PDA’s record spread across Patiala, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Barnala, only 129 have applied under the state government’s regularisation scheme notified two years ago. Only three of these have been regularised to date.

“On the basis of complaints received, we carried out a survey and issued notices to 13 colonies under the Punjab Regional Town Planning and Development Act, so as to initiate action under the state’s regularisation policy,” Surabhi Malik, chief administrator, PDA.

She added that of 13 colonies, developers of five such units submitted their explanation, while one colony falls under the jurisdiction of the Patiala municipal corporation. “Seven developers failed to respond within stipulated time. We have written to the police to register FIRs against them,” Surbhi added. The FIRs will be registered under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995.

On the whole, authorities have failed to take action against colonisers who have not applied for regularisation of their properties under the policy. According to the new regularisation policy notified in October 2019, colonies developed before March 2018 were to be regularised and action was to be taken against those who failed to follow the law.

A coloniser, whose project has been regularised, said laxity on the part of the state government in initiating action against the defaulters was not a positive sign. “The state government had come up with regularisation policies in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018. Yet, no action has been taken against the defaulters,” he added.