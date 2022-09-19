Illegal firearm factory busted in Prayagraj, two held after encounter

Puramufti police busted an illegal firearm factory being run at a deserted spot, late Sunday night. Two persons were arrested from the spot after an encounter during which one of them received a bullet injury in his leg. A large number of firearms and equipment were recovered from the spot, police said.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said acting on tip off, SHO of Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap Singh and his team raided a deserted spot near a brick kiln in Safdarganj village. Police team spotted two persons engaged in manufacturing firearms in the bushes.

The duo opened fire on the police team and tried to escape. However, one of them received a bullet injury in his leg when the police team opened fire in retaliation. His accomplice was also caught after a chase. The person injured in the encounter was identified as Ratnesh aka Naklesh while his accomplice was identified as Golu, both residents of Pipri area of Kaushambi district.

Seven country-made firearms of different calibres, three half made pistols, 3 live ammunition, large quantity of tools and equipment used for making firearms, 2 emergency lights and a bike were recovered from their possession.

Ratnesh was admitted to the hospital for treatment while Golu was questioned further. Questioning from him revealed that the duo was involved in manufacturing and supplying illegal firearms to criminals and youths in Prayagraj and adjoining districts. A firearm was sold for ₹2000 to 5000 depending on its quality.

Ratnesh has nine criminal cases registered at Dhumanganj, Kareli and Khuldabad police stations.