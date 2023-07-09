2 factories making illegal meds busted, six held

AGRA In a joint operation by Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Agra police unit, two factories involved in illegal manufacturing of medicines were busted. As part of the operation, six people have been arrested. Raw material worth ₹5 crore has been recovered. Recovery was also made from parcel section of Agra Cantt Railway station. (HT Photo)

“Various material, apparatus, and equipment used in manufacturing of these medicine without any proper license were found and seized,” said Suraj Rai, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Zone) at Agra.

“Six people have been arrested. Kingpin Vijay Goyal, who is on the run, is being located. The material and medicines recovered is worth ₹5 crore (estimated). The expert teams are to analyse the recovery made,” added Rai.

“Police have recovered restricted chemical substances, including alprazolam and codeine,” added DCP Agra City. The goods recovered include wrappers, packing machines, raw material.

Recovery was also made from parcel section of Agra Cantt Railway station where cough syrups were seized. They were meant for being transported after being manufactured at these illegal factories in Agra.

Rohit Kushwaha, the driver of kingpin Vijay Goyal, was also arrested. He has revealed key information to police teams, involving the well-spread inter-state network of accused involved. The Department of Drugs took samples of chemicals recovered and sent them to labs for testing.

