Illegal vehicle parking: Dedicated parking awaited as vehicles obstruct views of iconic Lko structures

letters@htlive.com Vehicles parked in front of a Lucknow landmark, obscuring the view (HT Photo)

LUCKNOW

Illegal parking of cars right in front of Rumi Darwaza and all along the Bada Imambada obstruct the view of the iconic structures built without iron, steel or cement.

As tourist vehicles approach the cobbled access road leading to the monument, views of both the Rumi Darwaza and the Bada Imambada are obstructed by rows of cars and two-wheelers parked haphazardly across the heritage structures. The drivers of battery and auto rickshaws, ekka-tongas can be seen quarrelling to snag tourists, as there is no regulatory body to keep a check.

Hindustan Times had highlighted this issue in January. A day after the report was published, the district administration swung into action and removed all the vehicles that prevent the view of Rumi Darwaza.

On the issue of haphazard parking, Vishak G, district magistrate, had said: “We will soon identify a dedicated parking space around the vicinity. But it cannot be more than a kilometre away from the monuments.”

On Saturday morning, HT did a reality check. And everything was back to square one. The rows of vehicles were there. The haphazardly parked two-wheelers were there, as were the squabbling ekka-tonga,

battery and auto rickshaw drivers.

“The situation is worse around the Rumi Darwaza, where indiscriminate parking of cars, auto rickshaws, two-wheelers and e-rickshaws is an eyesore. Vehicles parked right in front of the monument obstruct the view and make pedestrian movement difficult, leaving little space for tourists to stop and appreciate the structure,” said Moinak Dutta, who came from Kalyani in Nadia district on a trip to Lucknow.

Mini, another tourist, echoed the concern, pointing to the lack of regulation around tourist services. “We were surrounded by guides the moment we stepped out of our cab. Many of them were aggressive and kept insisting we hire them even after we refused. It was uncomfortable,” she said.

Several other visitors said the guides were fleecing money from visitors. The Hussainabad Allied Trust had fixed the rates. But guides charge more money from tourists, and add to the congestion and chaos near the monuments. “There should be a proper system with licensed guides and clear signage,” said another tourist.

Heritage enthusiasts demanded that guides should provide receipts to tourists indicating the amount they charge.

When confronted, Mahendra Pal Singh, ADM City, East, said, “Soon the issue of illegal parking will come to an end. The administration is constructing a huge parking area behind Nimbu Park. Once the parking area gets ready tourists will not be allowed to park near Rumi Darwaza or Bada Imambada.” Tourists will then walk over to the magnificent gateway and the Imambada and feast their eyes.