Home / Cities / Others / Illicit liquor trade - UPCC holds statewide protests, seeks state excise minister’s resignation
others

Illicit liquor trade - UPCC holds statewide protests, seeks state excise minister’s resignation

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Wednesday held statewide dharnas, demanding strict action against those responsible for illicit liquor trade in the state, besides resignation of UP’s excise minister Shriram Naresh Agnihotri on moral ground
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:33 PM IST
HT Image

A press release issued by Congress said that the demonstrations were held in different district headquarters of the state while UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu led a ‘dharna’ at the party headquarters in the state capital.

Addressing the party men, Lallu said illegal liquor syndicate had got strength during the tenure of BJP government. He said, “About 500 people have lost their lives by consuming spurious liquor and the Aligarh incident that claimed about 106 lives indicates BJP government’s failure in checking the illicit trade. We also demand state’s excise minister’s resignation on moral ground.”

Senior Congress leader and party’s Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia said that illicit liquor trade was estimated to be about 10,000 crore in the state and Yogi government had failed to check it.

