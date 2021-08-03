In 2 years, only 26,661 got govt jobs in Himachal

Amid the grim situation of unemployment in Himachal, the state government has provided public sector jobs to just 26,661 youths in the last two years.

This was revealed in an answer tabled in the House on the first day of the monsoon session. The question was asked by Congress MLA from Nadaun Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Shimla legislator Vikramaditya Singh and leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

As per the live register, the state has total 8,46,209 jobless youth as on January 31, 2020. Of the total, more than 76,000 were postgraduates, 1.36 lakh graduates, 4.04 lakh Class-12 passouts, and 1.95 lakh Class-10 passouts. More than 33,007 haven’t passed Class 10.

Among those who got the jobs, 3,109 were employed on regular basis, 17,390 on contractual basis, 415 on daily wage, and 7,747 on part-time or outsource basis.

In reply to another question raised by Sukhu, the state government said the state was given 500 ventilators by the Centre under the PM Cares Fund.

Of these, 461 ventilators have been installed at health institutions across state while 39 are yet to be installed.