In a 1st in U.P, Infosys to set up lab with AI, IoT, Robotics & 3D Printers

LUCKNOW Software giant Infosys will set up the state’s first Makers Lab at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University. The lab will have Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics and 3D Printers, offering students an avenue to engage with these cutting-edge fields. Through this lab, the students of the state -- including those at the university -- will get a chance to connect with modern technology and Science.

“Students will be able to give shape to their projects in this lab and will not have to pay any fee for this. About 19,000 online courses will be at their disposal,” said AKTU pro vice-chancellor, Prof Manish Gour. He said the aim to establish the lab is to connect U.P. students with modern technology and Science.

A three-member team of experts from Infosys reached the university on Tuesday to set up the lab on the campus. They identified the space for the lab and held a meeting with the officials. There is a possibility that the lab will be set up by December 2023.

“Infosys does such social work under its CSR fund. The company has planned to set up this lab by entering into an MoU with Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation (UPDESCO) of U.P. government to provide better opportunities to the students of the state. The company will take over the responsibility from establishment to operation of the lab. Experts will be appointed in the lab by the company itself who will guide the students,” said an AKTU official.

The lab’s benefits will extend to students ranging from 6th graders to postgraduates, encompassing a wide array of online courses spanning technical, non-technical, business communication, and scientific subjects—totaling approximately 19,000 courses. Apart from this, a Lab on Wheel will also be started by the company to make children aware of technology and Science in far-flung villages.

Company’s program manager, Kiran NG, infra team manager Manoj, and another expert Santosh visited the varsity to decide the design of the lab. Deputy registrar Dr RK Singh and Dr Anuj Kumar Sharma took the team on a tour of the university.

The team also held a meeting with pro-vice chancellor Prof Manish Gaur where the outline of the lab was discussed. During this, UPDESCO senior consultant Manish Kumar and senior project coordinator Artika Srivastava were also present.

