Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / In a bid to change Nuh’s image, admin to launch website to sell seasonal grocery
others

In a bid to change Nuh’s image, admin to launch website to sell seasonal grocery

In a bid to provide employment and prevent its youth from going astray, the Nuh administration is planning to launch an e-commerce website that sells fresh seasonal vegetables grown in the district across Delhi-NCR
By Leena Dhankhar, Gururgam
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:04 AM IST
HT Image

In a bid to provide employment and prevent its youth from going astray, the Nuh administration is planning to launch an e-commerce website that sells fresh seasonal vegetables grown in the district across Delhi-NCR.

In April 2018, central government think-tank NITI Aayog had identified Nuh, earlier known as Mewat, as the most backward district in India. In its country-wide assessment over multiple parameters such as education, health, agriculture, financial inclusion, skill development, and infrastructure, Mewat scored the lowest at just 26%.

District officials said they hope the proposed initiative will prevent youngsters from joining criminal gangs involved in online fraud, robberies and vehicle theft, for which Nuh had gained some degree of notoriety.

Nuh deputy commissioner Shakti Singh said that they get almost regular complaints about youngster getting into a life of crime due to the district’s poor development. The administration then decided to play with the district’s strength.

“The villagers here have a lot of agricultural land and farming is the major occupation. Due to the water quality the vegetables grown here are in more demand and are sold at better prices as compared to other places,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Singh said they conducted a survey of farmed lands across the district. “Onion, tomato, radish, carrot, okra, brinjal and bottle gourd are grown widely but the farmers here are not paid as well because they would often go to smaller markets in Delhi-NCR where they may be exploited,” he said.

The deputy commissioner said he called up senior officials and roped in a few NGOs to plan training sessions on language, packaging and delivery process. They then called on all village sarpanches and explained how they can involve the youth to earn their livelihood, he said.

The official added that the police would verify the background of the youth.

The administration is in the process of creating a website that will let all farmers upload their stock that can be delivered anywhere in Delhi-NCR, said officials.

Apart from shopping, the customers can also ask to be shown the quality of the produce over live video and see how it is packed.

Also included on the website would be handwoven baskets that earlier sold for 100 to 150 in local markets and on the roadsides, but have hardly any takers these days. “Vegetables will be packed in these baskets and delivered. A small basket will cost 25 and big for 50 each. Anyone buying vegetables for more than 500 will not be charged for the basket,” said Singh.

According to the district officials’ estimates, farmers will earn at least 40,000 through the initiative.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi: Man kills wife in Surajkund, walks into Kalindi Kunj police station to confess crime

Doctors perform life-saving surgery on 1-year-old Iraqi girl with rare heart condition

HC seeks LG reply on plea questioning choice of special public prosecutors for R-Day violence, northeast riots cases

Self-immolation outside SC: Former IPS officer arrested, FIR also names rape accused MP
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP