IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / In Ghaziabad, first beneficiaries lead by example, motivate others for Covid vaccine
HT Image
HT Image
others

In Ghaziabad, first beneficiaries lead by example, motivate others for Covid vaccine

Ghaziabad: Thirty-five-year-old Livesh Ram is a lab assistant at the government community health centre (CHC) in Dasna who, along with his wife and five-year-old son had tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 two months ago
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:28 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Thirty-five-year-old Livesh Ram is a lab assistant at the government community health centre (CHC) in Dasna who, along with his wife and five-year-old son had tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 two months ago. His active involvement in fighting the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, such as testing people since the first case arrived in March in the district, put him and his family at a greater risk.

On Saturday, he was the first person at the Dasna CHC to receive the vaccine against the virus.

Ram said he was eager to get the shot in order to carry on the fight against the coronavirus. “People here were apprehensive and also afraid. So I decided to take the first vaccine shot. Once I came out after spending 30 minutes in the observation room, my colleagues surrounded me to know how I felt. Later, they also took the vaccine as they saw that I was okay,” he said.

“I know how it feels when I, as well as my family members, was down with the coronavirus. Having gone through something like that, I had no fear left now in taking the vaccine. Our scientists worked so hard to ready the vaccine and I had a positive mindset about it,” he added.

Shameem Saifi, a 43-year-old Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker with the Dasna CHC, was ecstatic about getting the vaccine shot, saying she has set an example for others in her village, Bhikkhanpur.

“My family did not listen to any critics or rumours about the vaccine. In fact, my husband Ishtiyak Ahmad came to drop me to the CHC when he came to know that I will get the vaccine shot. I felt very normal after the vaccine and shared my experience with other colleagues,” she said.

“He was also happy and asked me to see if he too can get the shot. I told him that beneficiaries will be selected as per specified category. Hum gareeb parivar se hain, par ghar pe sab sehmat hain (I am from a poor family but everyone at home has shown acceptance to the vaccine),” she added.

About 10 kms away, 65-year-old Dr Tripta Bhagat, vice chancellor of Santosh University, was present throughout the day at her college’s vaccination centre at Santosh Hospital in Vijay Nagar.

“Being a senior citizen, I got the shot in the morning. Initially, there was some anxiety factor in everybody’s mind. So I came forward and took the shot. There were no physical reactions in anybody after getting the shot and I was present at our centre the entire day. Even my son who is a cardiologist took the vaccine,” she said.

“During the morning hours, the turnout was less and we had to counsel people. Thereafter, the listed beneficiaries arrived and took shots. The inaugural event went on smoothly,” she added.

In all, the inaugural vaccination drive was taken up at four centres in Ghaziabad, where a list of 100 beneficiaries each were to take the shots on Saturday.

The Ghaziabad district had received a batch of 2,741 vials of the Covishield vaccine, each having 10 doses. These had been delivered to the four vaccination centres on Friday.

“I was the first to take the vaccine at our centre and thereafter, I was in the observation room for 30 minutes. I faced no issues and I felt normal. Before I arrived to get the vaccine, there was a lot of discussion in my family about it. There was a sense of fear even among the staff at the hospital. So I took rounds of different departments and tried to clear doubts of my staff,” said Dr Sangita Goel, chief medical superintendent of the district women’s hospital.

Under directions from the Uttar Pradesh government, the staff and doctors in the healthcare sector are to get the vaccine shots first.

At the fourth centre in Ghaziabad – Yashoda Hospital, Kaushambi – Dr RK Mani, director of the hospital’s Covid-19 management and strategy wing, registered first and was given the first vaccine shot.

“We are now taking final steps to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. I am doing my duty by getting the vaccine first of all, as doctors have to lead the society by examples. When we doctors get vaccinated, people around us will feel safe in doing the same,” Dr Mani said in a statement issued by the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A cop standing guard outside a bank in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
A cop standing guard outside a bank in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Increased criminal activities on Friday nights, Ludhiana police increase vigil

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that Friday nights are sensitive for the police as gangs of snatchers and burglars are the most active at this time due to impending weekend closure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Madhura Patil being administered the Covishield vaccine. The immunisation programme at BKC was attended by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Dr Madhura Patil being administered the Covishield vaccine. The immunisation programme at BKC was attended by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

26-year old dietician first to be vaccinated at Mumbai’s BKC centre in CM’s presence

By Mehul R Thakkar & Sagar Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Dr Madhura Patil, 26, became the first beneficiary of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) facility in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saroj Bala, 40, has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years. (Sant Arora /HT)
Saroj Bala, 40, has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years. (Sant Arora /HT)
others

40-year-old sanitation worker first to get vaccine jab in Haryana

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Saroj Bala, 40, who has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years was the first to get the vaccine jab in Haryana at the Government Dispensary, Sector-4, Panchkula, said Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasant Govindrao Kulkarni, a ward boy at Rukminibai civic hospital, Kalyan, was infected with the virus in August and was admitted for 12 days. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
Vasant Govindrao Kulkarni, a ward boy at Rukminibai civic hospital, Kalyan, was infected with the virus in August and was admitted for 12 days. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
others

Got vaccinated so I can work without fear: Kalyan hospital ward boy

By Sajana Nambiar & Ankita Menon
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:56 AM IST
VASANT GOVINDRAO KULKARNI, WARD BOY Forty-five-year old Vasant Govindrao Kulkarni, a ward boy at Rukminibai civic hospital, Kalyan, was infected with the virus in August and was admitted for 12 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC health workers show victory sign on Day 1 of vaccination at Ghodbunder Road civic hospital in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
TMC health workers show victory sign on Day 1 of vaccination at Ghodbunder Road civic hospital in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
others

Technical glitches mark vaccination drive across Thane district

By Sajana Nambiar, Ankita Menon & G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Kalyan, Thane, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation authorities had to individually call all the beneficiaries on Friday night to inform about the vaccination process and allot time slots accordingly due to the issues faced by the CoWIN portal
READ FULL STORY
Close
This comes at the backdrop of the Maharashtra government allowing schools to reopen on January 27 for physical sessions for students of classes 5 to 8 (Pic for representation)
This comes at the backdrop of the Maharashtra government allowing schools to reopen on January 27 for physical sessions for students of classes 5 to 8 (Pic for representation)
others

Thane city schools to remain shut

By Ankita Gopakumar, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Schools in Thane city will remain closed for physical classes until further orders, as per a circulation issued on Saturday by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
An NGO installed a giant-sized billboard with ‘breathing’ lungs at Kharghar’s Utsav chowk on January 15 to demonstrate the lethal impact of polluted air on human health. (HT photo)
An NGO installed a giant-sized billboard with ‘breathing’ lungs at Kharghar’s Utsav chowk on January 15 to demonstrate the lethal impact of polluted air on human health. (HT photo)
others

Navi Mumbai: Plea to form panel to check air quality in Kharghar-Taloja belt

By Sajana Nambiar, Panvel
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The giant pair of lungs are made up of a white filter medium. A pair of fans are fixed at the back of the billboard, which suck in the air
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Koli gets twelfth death penalty in another Nithari killing case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad on Saturday awarded death penalty to Surinder Koli, the prime accused in the Nithari murders, for brutal murder, attempted rape and abduction of a 20-year-old woman in November, 2006
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Three, including home guard jawan, held in connection with 30kg silver robbery

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Noida: A home guard jawan attached with the Noida police was among three persons nabbed by the Sector 39 police from Meerut on Saturday, for allegedly stealing 30 kilograms of silver from a trader
READ FULL STORY
Close
A stuffed trophy of a Peregrine and (on right) a close up of its 1.5 cm long talons. (PHOTOS: SARFRAZUDDIN MALIK)
A stuffed trophy of a Peregrine and (on right) a close up of its 1.5 cm long talons. (PHOTOS: SARFRAZUDDIN MALIK)
others

Wildbuzz: Peregrine power at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

By Vikram Jit Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
For birds the terror of a marauding Peregrine is akin to that of a psychopath killer stealing into an isolated house at night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The big challenge for those riding to work and elsewhere is how to get a meal-on-the-go into the masked mouth. The catch – without being caught on CCTV cameras at crossings and inviting challans. (Shutterstock)
The big challenge for those riding to work and elsewhere is how to get a meal-on-the-go into the masked mouth. The catch – without being caught on CCTV cameras at crossings and inviting challans. (Shutterstock)
others

Witerati: Munch ado about masked living

By Chetna Keer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Vaccine may see many a mask ‘breathe’ its last, but not before spawning a subtle art defining the Battle of the Mask Vs Morsel
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

In Ghaziabad, first beneficiaries lead by example, motivate others for Covid vaccine

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Thirty-five-year-old Livesh Ram is a lab assistant at the government community health centre (CHC) in Dasna who, along with his wife and five-year-old son had tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 two months ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Not out batsman India's Ravichandran Ashwin (right) and Hanuma Vihari. (AP)
Not out batsman India's Ravichandran Ashwin (right) and Hanuma Vihari. (AP)
others

Random Forays: Test Cricket is a reflection of life

By Vivek Atray
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:28 PM IST
It is the potent combination of artists, diehards and blasters that makes for a winning cocktail in a Test team
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manjit Kaur (62) driving a jeep with female friends from a Patiala village to the Singhu border. (Sourced)
Manjit Kaur (62) driving a jeep with female friends from a Patiala village to the Singhu border. (Sourced)
others

Roundabout: Daughters of the soil challenge stereotypes at farmers’ protests

By Nirupama Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Will women at the forefront of the agitation at Delhi’s borders usher in empowerment at home in the patriarchal states of north India? Only time will tell
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ghaziabad achieves 94.75% turnout for inaugural vaccination, none reports any immediate side effects

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Of the 400 people scheduled to be vaccinated in Ghaziabad on Saturday, 379 were inoculated and none showed any signs of discomfort, the health department said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP