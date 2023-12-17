In govt-aided schools: New recruitment, posting system for trained graduate teachers now

A new recruitment system for trained graduate teachers (TGT) and lecturers (post graduate teachers) in the 4,512 government-aided secondary schools across the state is set to be in place.

Students at a government-aided school in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

As per provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) Act-2023, the teachers for these schools will be selected by the new Prayagraj-based commission and their posting too will be done by the Prayagraj-based UP Directorate of Education, top education department officials confirmed.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board previously used to release the panel (names of selected candidates) on its website after selection. The respective District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSs) used to then ensure their joining in the schools concerned, the officials explained.

Now the new Commission will also get information about vacancies in institutions through the authorised officer (Director of Secondary Education) instead of the DIOSs.

After completion of the selection process, the Commission will send the prepared panel against the advertised vacancies to the Director of Secondary Education. By displaying the information about the vacancies notified by the Director of Education on the departmental website, preference of five institutions will be taken online from the candidates included in the panel and the candidate whose name is at the top of panel will be allotted the institution of his/her preference. If all the five schools of a candidate have been allotted to the candidate with higher merit than him/her, then the Director of Education will allot any institution at their level, a senior official explained.

At present the candidates from the waiting list of TGT/PGT recruitment merit are also posted in government-aided colleges by the Directorate of Education, UP. Earlier, candidates from the waiting list were also posted at the level of DIOS but this system was changed on the orders of the Allahabad High Court.

Though a notification issued on December 13, 2023 concerning The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Act, 2023, a copy of which is with HT, the state government has laid clear guidelines for the appointment process.

The ‘Intimation of Names of Selected Candidates’ specified in the notification under provision 31 (1) says: The Commission will forward the panel prepared as per sub-rule (10) of rule 31 against the advertised vacancies to the authorised Officer sending the requisition. The authorized officer will send it to the appointing authority or management or any officer of the institution authorised in this behalf (after allotting the institution). The institution allotment will be done by the authorized officer in the following manner by displaying the information of notified vacancies on the departmental website. The online preference of five institutions will be taken from the candidates named in the panel.

The candidate whose name is at the top of the panel will be allotted to the institution of first preference given by them.”where a selected candidate cannot be allotted the institutes of his preference on the ground that such institutes have already been allotted to the candidates ranked higher than him in the panel and that there is no vacancy among them, the authorised officer may allot him to any institute which he may deem fit,” the notification read.

