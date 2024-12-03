In jail since 2022, SP MLA Ramakant Yadav listed as gang member with 15 aides

Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav and his 15 accomplices have been listed as a gang by the Varanasi zone police due to their alleged involvement in heinous crimes like murder, making adulterated country liquor and selling it at licensed country liquor shops, officials said. SP MLA Ramakant Yadav (HT FILE)

The gang has been “listed” at IR (Inter Range) level with the code “IR- 42”.

Lodged in jail since July 2022 in connection with a spurious liquor case, Yadav represents Phoolpur Pawai assembly constituency in Azamgarh district. Additional director general of police (Varanasi zone) Piyush Mordia has listed the IR-42 gang based on a report mentioning its criminal activities.

Deputy inspector general of police, Azamgarh range, Vaibhav Krishna said, “Ramakant Yadav and his 15 accomplices have been listed as the IR-42 gang to keep an effective check on their criminal activities. Police will keep an eye on the activities of the gang members and will ensure strict action against them as soon as they commit any crime.”

“Ramakant Yadav (60), resident of Chakganj Alishah Sarawan under Didarganj police station limits in Azamgarh district, along with his gang members, is accused of heinous crimes like murder and making adulterated country liquor and selling it at licensed country liquor shops in Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Lucknow district with an aim to earn money illegaly,” the police said in a statement.

At the instructions of the DIG, the police prepared a list of criminal activities, including heinous crimes, by Ramakant Yadav and his 15 accomplices and sent it to the ADG Varanasi zone with a proposal to list the gang.

The gang members include Rangesh Yadav (45), Suryabhan (35), Punit Kumar Yadav (40), Rambhoj (35), Ashok Yadav (35), Mohammad Faheem (25) , Pankaj Yadav (30), Mohd Nadeem (30), Mohd Kaleem (25), Mohd. Naeem (30), Mohd. Salim (34), Sahbaz (20), Ravikumar Kshatriya ( 40), and Joyanta Kumar Mitra (50).

Ramakant Yadav was elected MLA from Phoolpur Pawai in 2022.

Yadav was arrested on July 29, 2022 in connection with the hooch tragedy that occurred on the night of February 21, 2022 in Mahul locality under Ahraula police station limits of Azamgarh district.

At least 45 people took ill and eight died after consuming spurious liquor. Police investigation revealed that the spurious liquor caused this incident. Those who died and those who took ill allegedly purchased liquor from a shop in the name of Ramakant Yadav. Ramakant’s nephew Mangesh Yadav allegedly managed the liquor shop.

After investigation brought these facts to the fore, Ramakant Yadav was made an accused in the spurious liquor case.

Azamgarh superintendent of police Hemraj Meena said some accused are in jail in the Mahul spurious liquor case, while others are outside. Action under the Gangster Act is in progress against four accused after which their property will be identified and confiscated.