In Kashi, Yogi sets Dec deadline for Mahakumbh preparations

: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to finalise action plans for the Mahakumbh in Varanasi by December 15 and complete all related projects by December 30. He emphasised expediting ongoing development projects in the city with a campaign-style approach while ensuring quality and zero tolerance for negligence. Rajesh Kumar (File photo)

Reviewing the progress of projects, the CM instructed the Civil Department of IIT-BHU to inspect the work at Ramnagar Shastri Ghat. If repeated poor quality is detected, FIRs should be filed, and the responsible parties blacklisted with legal action initiated.

He stressed resolving public grievances daily and dealing strictly with top ten criminals, ensuring no pending cases. The CM also visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Shri Kalbhairav Temples, unveiled 11 LED screens at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and reviewed road widening work on the Pandeypur-Lamahi stretch, calling for its swift completion.

In preparation for the Mahakumbh, the CM urged enhanced patrolling to prevent crimes like chain-snatching, ensuring safety for women, girls, and devotees. Verification of drivers of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles was also mandated.

The CM instructed departments to collaborate for speedy execution of the Varuna River project and other initiatives. He called for strict enforcement of noise control on loudspeakers and DJs to avoid disturbances.

Adityanath stressed ensuring accountability in all projects, urging officials to follow set guidelines, maintain timelines, and ensure quality. Irregularities would invite strict action against the construction agencies and contractors involved.