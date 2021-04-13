In Lucknow, 16,427 beneficiaries inoculated in a day

LUCKNOW A total of 16,427 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine jabs in the city on Monday – the highest in a day till now.

On April 2, 15,631 people took the shots and 15,607 were inoculated on March 18.

One the second day of the 4-day Teeka Utsav, 139 vaccination sites were set up in Lucknow, including 76 at government facilities, where 12,964 beneficiaries took the jabs and 63 at private hospitals where 3,463 people took the shots, according to health department data.

Under a special initiative, a vaccination centre was set up at the Secretariat dispensary where 676 beneficiaries were inoculated, said officials.

Special vaccination camps were also set up at different government and private offices. “In UP, 8846408 doses have been administered to beneficiaries, including over 75.76 lakh first doses and 12.70 lakh second doses,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference.