In Prayagraj,60% wheat purchased through doorstep collection: Official

As part of efforts to ensure smooth procurement of wheat from farmers across the state this season, the state government has set up 293 wheat purchasing centres in Prayagraj district alone and deputed nine agencies for the task. Wheat at a procurement centre (For representation only)

For the benefit of the farmers, wheat is even being procured right at the doorsteps of the farmers through mobile procurement vans. As much as 60% of the procurement in Prayagraj has been through these vans, said Prayagraj’s regional food marketing officer BC Gautam.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the UP government had increased the number of wheat procurement centres by 10% which added up to more than 6,400 across the state. The move is part of its efforts to achieve the procurement target of 60 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in the Rabi marketing season of 2024-25. Since the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat is ₹2,275 per quintal (100 kg), the payout to the state’s farmers against the targeted purchase would be to the tune of around ₹13,650 crore.

“Registration of farmers is being done not just at the centre but even in different villages. This time, the state government has set a target of purchasing 3.54 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in the district whereas last time the target was to purchase 3.02 lakh metric tonnes. Since March till now, 6,526 metric tonnes of wheat have been purchased which is five times the purchase made in the same month last year,” BC Gautam said.

To meet the set target, instructions have been issued to all purchasing centre in-charges and it is being continuously monitored, he added.

This time the Yogi government has set the support price of wheat at ₹2,275 per quintal which is ₹150 more than last year. Last time the support price was ₹2,125. Instructions have also been issued that payments will be made to the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours of the purchase.

This year, exemption from verification has been given for the sale of up to 100 quintals of wheat. Now ₹20 per quintal weighing fee at the purchasing centres will also be returned to the farmers.

As a result, along with ₹2,275 per quintal of wheat, the weighing amount is also being sent to the farmers’ accounts, officials said.

To solve any problem, the food and civil supplies department has issued toll free number 18001800150 through which farmers can contact the District Food Marketing Officer.

PHOTO: (For representation only)