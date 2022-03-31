In Prayagraj: Fire dept on alert mode after crops gutted in summer blaze
The fire department in Prayagraj region has been put on alert mode after back-to-back incidents where crops worth several lakh rupees were gutted on Wednesday.
Fire officials have carried out inspections at fire units in rural areas and have also sought help from NTPC power plant at Bara for quick response in an emergency situation.
On Wednesday, at first fire broke out in fields due to fault in electricity wires at Chaubara village in Holagarh and destroyed wheat crops of farmers.
Thereafter, wheat crops on farm land at Yasinpur village in Uttaraon were gutted in a blaze. Besides these, there have been many other incidents of fire in trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas of the district. Last year too, farmers had suffered losses in fire incidents.
Chief fire officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey said his department has initiated steps to prevent fire incidents, especially in rural areas.
“Ten fire stations including those at Naini, Soraon, Koraon, Meja, Bara, Phulpur, Handia , Karachhana and other places are on alert mode round the clock. Fifteen big fire tenders and 5 small fire vehicles are functional and ready to engage in firefighting at short notice. Moreover, three fire tenders of Bara Power Plant have also been kept on alert mode to assist in emergency situation in trans-Yamuna areas,” he said.
The fire department staff is also spreading awareness among farmers to check incidents of fire.
“Power department officials have been requested to cooperate and check faulty wiring as in many cases incidents of fire were reported due to short circuit and sparking,” said the CFO.
He also appealed to farmers and villagers to not smoke near the fields and avoid burning dried leaves at orchards. “Matchboxes and other inflammable material should be kept away from reach of children and villagers should ensure to douse fire after cooking food. Farmers should clear crops and vegetation from atleast five meters from transformers, electric double pole or fuse set near the fields and report to power department if high tension wires passing above their fields are hanging loose,” he added.
“Ponds in the villages should be filled with water to ensure that fire tenders do not lack water. Villagers should immediately call fire station, nearest police station, dial-112 or police outpost in case of fire and provide accurate address with landmarks and routes so that fire tenders reach the spot on time,” the CFO added.
