In Prayagraj, it is Narendra Modi vs Rahul-Priyanka this Holi

: Come Holi and Prayagraj will see ‘Narendra Modi’ take on ‘Rahul’ and ‘Priyanka’ alongside ‘Akhilesh’ and ‘Mamata’ in a war of colours.

No! These are not the people you think they are, in fact, they are not even people. Read on!

With the poll process underway in five states and a union territory, the political pitch is at an all-time high. Products at this year’s festival of colours have got politically-inspired, with sprinklers and water guns named after PM Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi besides SP chief Akhilesh and West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee, which, are in great demand.

There is also an opportunity to fire a burst of the ‘Gatbandhan’ (alliance) made after mixing eight separate hues. Many shops in Chowk, Bahadurganj and even Katra are offering a wide range of these politically-inspired Holi products.

“Modi pichkaris have been ruling the markets for the past four years, but it is ‘Rahul’ and ‘Priyanka’ pichkaris along with ‘Akhilesh’, ‘Mamta Bannerjee’ and ‘Yogi Adityanath’ water guns that are giving a tough fight to it this time around,” said Mohd Qadir, who runs a shop in Chowk.

While Akhilesh, Rahul and Priyanka plastic and fibre water guns with pictures of these leaders prominently displayed are available for anywhere between ₹50 and ₹350, Modi pichkaris in steel and brass are available from ₹1,500 to ₹6,000 depending on the size and metal used.

A new addition to these high-end water guns and sprinklers named after prominent politicians this festival is a range of musical tunes that many of them will emit while in action. Once filled with air through pump action, they can sprinkle colour for an hour with tank capacities ranging from 2 litres to 5 litres and emit Holi related Bollywood tunes when in use.

The Gatbandhan has been prepared using eight separate colours associated with prominent political parties including red, yellow, blue, saffron and violet and costs ₹250 for a 200 gm pack, shared Guddu Singh, a shopkeeper selling it in Chowk.