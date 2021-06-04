Incomplete road work in Pimple Gurav has residents fearing the monsoons

PUNE Partially completed roads in Pimple Gurav, Pimpri- Chinchwad have left residents fearing the worst as heavy pre-monsoon showers signal the onset of the monsoons.

Major roads within Pimple Gurav have either been dug up for concretisation or for drainage work.

As per the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) 28 roads in Pimple Gurav have work on as of June 4.

Pimple Gurav, Pimple Saudagar, and Wakad were included in an area-based development project for smart city. (see box)

Mahesh Jagtap, corporator said, “It’s now more than one year that road work is going on in Pimple Gurav. The work under PCMC’s smart city project is going on at a snail’s pace. Every day I am receiving complaints from residents and shopkeepers. Even after having permission to continue work during the lockdown, the work never picked up pace. Concerned officers are not focusing on speeding up work.”

Bharat Barambhe, a regular commuter from Sangvi to Pimple Gaurav said, “The condition of the roads is in a bad state. With relaxation timings extended, things are becoming more chaotic due to traffic and traffic jams.”

Residents fear the start of the monsoon season.

“We have evening showers every day for the last few days,” said Rohan Dofe, who has a grocery shop in Pimple Gurav.

Vijay Bhojane, additional city engineer of PCMC, said, “We are making sure that prople don’t face any commuting problem during the rains. The development work is on track and we will try to finish it early.”

Smart area-based development

Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav and Wakad have been included under the area-based development project of the Smart City.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹344.54 crore.

The smart roads will comprise pedestrian pathways, a bicycle path, storm water drains, LED street lights, traffic signage, smart toilets, and landscaping.

Two parks are also under redevelopment.