Increasing fire incidents: Fire dept to sanitise Magh Mela area, run awareness drive

After yet another fire incident that was reported from Magh Mela area on Saturday, the fire department has decided to run awareness drives and check for faulty LPG cylinders inside the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seven devotees received burn injuries in the latest fire incident, caused due to a liquid petroleum gas cylinder leak at Bhardwaj Mahotsav. Overall, seven fire incidents have been reported in mela area. Last year, 28 fire incidents were reported from the mela area.

Chief fire officer RK Pandey said different teams of fire department are at work to check LPG cylinders which are being used by devotees in their tents. These fire department teams will identify faulty regulators, damaged gas pipes and LPG cylinders with leakage problem.

“The teams are also identifying tents and spots sans fire extinguishers. Water drums, buckets and sand have been arranged at such places especially where ‘bhandaras’ (free meals) are being organised,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire department has also launched an awareness drive among devotees, who are being given tips to stay safe from fire and how to respond in case of any emergency. Officials said fire department teams are approaching devotees, saints and other kalpwasis while handbills and pamphlets containing safety tips are being distributed in mela area.