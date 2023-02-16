Indian Army modifies recruitment procedure, adds online examination to process

LUCKNOW The Indian Army has announced a modification to its recruitment procedure for junior commissioned officers, Agniveers, and personnel of a few other ranks, according to a statement released by the city-based defence PRO on Thursday.

As per the modified recruiting procedure, a common entrance exam (CEE) will be conducted online before the recruitment rallies. Online applications are open for a one-month window -- from February 16 to March 15 -- following which, the recruitment will be conducted in three stages.

The candidates will first have to clear the online entrance exam. Subsequently, the shortlisted candidates will appear for recruitment rallies at a location decided by their respective AROs (Army Recruitment Offices) where they will undergo physical fitness and measurement tests. The third stage includes medical tests.

The computer-based CEEs will be conducted at approximately 180 exam centres all over the country between April 17 and 30. The fee for the online examination is ₹500 but the candidates will have to pay only 50% of it as the Indian Army will bear the rest of the cost.

The modified procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and result in better outreach across the country. It will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative commitments. Besides, it will bring down the number of candidates going for the medical examination.