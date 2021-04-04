Indian Army soldier embarks on 4, 300-km run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days

Exhibiting the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, a soldier Naik Velu P of 60 Para field hospital, has embarked upon a 4, 300km run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

If he succeeds, he will get his name entered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Velu P, the ultra marathoner was given a grand welcome by Brigadier KJ Singh, Commandant and all ranks at 166 Military Hospital in Jammu on Saturday.

Later, Brigadier KJ Singh gave a flag off for his further journey to Samba and onwards.

Naik Velu P would be running 70 to 100 kms per day and is determined to create a new record by covering this mammoth distance of 4, 300 kms in less than 50 days, said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

He is travelling with a message of “Clean India- Green India” and will be an inspiration to the youth to be a strong contributor in “Fit India” mission, he added.

The soldier has already won many ultra-marathons, Tuffman runs and stadium runs across India.

Velu P was flagged off from 92 Base Hospital at Srinagar on April 1 with a heartwarming gathering of enthusiasts who accompanied him in his solo run for the initial 5 kms, carrying the national flag and boosting his morale.

He has been representing Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in long-distance runs for the past four years and in the coming September, he will be representing India for the stadium run at the World championship at Romania, for which he had won a trial run of 24 hour stadium running held at Bengaluru.

To his many splendid performances till date, in June 2020, he ran 1, 600 kms in 17 days.