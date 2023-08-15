Home / Cities / Others / Partition only due to 2 persons: Manik Saha

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Aug 15, 2023 03:31 PM IST

AGARTALA: India was partitioned in 1947 due to the wishes of only “two persons” though many Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and people from all other religions were against it, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said at a programme to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in Agartala on Monday.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha (PTI File)
“If we think that only Hindus didn’t want Partition, then it would be wrong. Many Muslim leaders, Sikhs and people who were believers in other religions also opposed Partition… Two people were responsible for the Partition,” Saha said. He did not mention the two but other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Saha added that people suffered due to the Partition as it not only resulted in geographical division but also division of humanity, culture and heritage.

“We should not forget the history of their pain and anguish. That’s why Prime Minister Narendra Modi started commemorating Partition Horror Remembrance Day on August 14 so that the present generation does not forget the terrifying history of despair caused due to the Partition,” Saha said

