Indigo flight to Dibrugarh lands back at Guwahati within minutes after take-off

An Indigo airlines flight from Guwahati to Dibrugarh in Assam carrying a Union minister and two legislators from the state landed back at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport within minutes after the take-off on Sunday morning.

The flight 6E2652 took off around 8.40am and landed back safely within around 20 minutes. A technical glitch is stated to be the reason for the aircraft’s return.

Among the passengers were Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas, Rameshwar Teli, and two MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, Prasanta Phukan and Terosh Gowala.

“When we took off from Guwahati there was no problem. But after 20 minutes, the aircraft turned back, returned to Guwahati and landed at the LGBI airport. We have been informed by airlines staff, that there was a technical problem in the aircraft, which forced pilots to turn back the plane,” Prasanta Phukan told HT.

Immediately after landing in Guwahati, all passengers of the aircraft were deboarded and the aircraft was sent for inspection.

Airport officials confirmed that the flight has returned and landed in Guwahati but didn’t specify the reasons. No response was available from Indigo authorities.

