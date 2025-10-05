Industrialist Rajinder Gupta likely to be AAP choice for Rajya Sabha bypoll

Chandigarh: Prominent industrialist Rajinder Gupta is likely to be the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) official candidate for the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab in the upcoming bypoll, scheduled for October 24. Prominent industrialist Rajinder Gupta is likely to be the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) official candidate for the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab in the upcoming bypoll, scheduled for October 24.

The AAP leadership has decided to field a Punjabi face for the seat, in an effort to counter any narrative of Delhi-based leaders dominating Punjab politics. There had been speculation earlier that AAP convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal might be nominated, but the party has opted for a local figure instead.

Gupta, the chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, has long been a key player in Punjab’s business and economic affairs. He resigned from two prominent government positions — vice chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board, a post he held since 2022, and chairperson of the Sri Kali Devi Advisory Committee, on Friday to clear the way for his possible nomination. Both resignations have been accepted by the state government.

The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant following the resignation of Sanjeev Arora on July 1, after he won the Ludhiana (West) assembly bypoll with a margin of over 10,000 votes. Arora was later appointed Industries and NRI affairs minister in Bhagwant Mann cabinet. The Ludhiana bypoll itself had been necessitated by the death of sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi.

AAP currently holds 93 of the 117 seats in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, well above the simple majority of 60 votes required to win the Rajya Sabha seat. With this comfortable margin, Gupta is widely expected to win — if the election is contested at all. In keeping with Punjab’s political tradition, the candidate may be elected unopposed.

Gupta has previously held advisory and planning roles under past Congress and SAD-BJP governments and has long enjoyed a status equivalent to that of a cabinet minister. His likely nomination reflects AAP’s strategic effort to leverage his influence within the business community while reinforcing its commitment to promoting Punjabi leadership.