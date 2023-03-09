Infant deaths: Rajkiya Bal Griha yet to take corrective action suggested after audit

LUCKNOW In the wake of the death of four infants due to ill-health, an audit was conducted by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob’s office to look into the functioning of the Lucknow-based government shelter home. The audit, conducted on February 17, revealed several fallacies and negligence on part of the authorities. It also suggested a few corrective measures.

Four infants had died of ill-health. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, days after the audit report, no remedial action has so far been taken to put the house back in order. The audit report was submitted to the women’s and child welfare department. Among other measures, it suggested replacing the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee. The report further said that the authorities were lax in reuniting children with their families even when they had been located. Significantly, the medical treatment of children was found less than adequate. Therefore, it was suggested that resident doctor Dr Sudarshan Singh -- who had been serving there without rotation for 15 years -- be removed.

“We had filed several complaints against the doctor at the shelter home between 2016 and 2021. The children were not given medical attention until their health reached a critical point,” Sangeeta Sharma (formerly associated with CWC, now director of childline) had said in an earlier interview with HT. She had made the comment while speaking about Dr Sudarshan Singh, who is the full-time doctor at the government shelter. This laxity was further confirmed by a child rights worker associated with the shelter. It was also alleged that Dr Singh would visit the shelter home only twice a week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Shuchita Chaturvedi of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the resident doctor is to be changed every five years. However, the rule was violated in case of Dr Singh. Dinesh Rawat, superintendent of the shelter home, has confirmed that despite all these allegations, the resident doctor is yet to be removed and replaced with another.

The probation officer conducting the audit also found that nurses were not up to the task of taking care of children aged 0-10 years, especially those with already weak immunities. Additionally, the required measures for avoiding communicable infections amongst children were not being taken by the shelter home authorities. The former superintendent of the shelter home, Kinshuk Tiwari, was also suspended on the grounds, shortly after the death of the four infants. A review of CCTV footage revealed that some of the caretakers were indifferent and negligent, and used the same utensils to feed multiple children. These caretakers and others behaving unprofessionally have also been ordered to be removed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking note of the audit report, the DC’s office directed authorities to assess and treat the children as soon as they are brought into the shelter. Also, probationary officer must get an FIR lodged if any of the workers act in an irresponsible manner, putting the kids at harm. The DC office further said that details of the children should be logged into the CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) portal at the earliest.