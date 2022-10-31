Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Kupwara as forces kill Pakistani intruder

A Pakistani militant was killed when security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, the second in the sector in the last five days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by Army in Keran Sector (Jumagund area) in Kupwara district. Search ops in the area is still going on,” J&K police tweeted.

Jumgund forest area is located close to the LoC and has been used by militants to sneak into the Valley taking advantage of dense forests.

An AK rifle and two pistols were recovered from the possession of the infiltrator, identified as Mohammed Shakur of Syedpura in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Earlier, on the intervening night of October 25 and 26, security forces were tipped off about a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists trying to infiltrate through forward positions of Sudpura in Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara. One infiltrator was killed while the other managed to escape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:Security forces arrest active LeT terrorist from south Kashmir’s Shopian

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh that there are increasing attempts to push in Pakistan-based terrorists. “There are reports of some new groups getting active after crossing (the LoC). Our efforts are continuing and I hope we will be successful,” he said.

He said that infiltration was in control to a great level in comparison to past years but Pakistan is causing major trouble by using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during their infiltration bids.

“There are attempts from time to time to push in terrorists from across the border. There were attempts in Rajouri and Poonch by those were foiled. Similarly, in Baramulla and Kupwara, the attempts were foiled. Also, in some operations we recovered dozens of IEDs which are ready to use. Unfortunately, there were some incidents in which these readymade IEDs were used particularly in Jammu where there was some loss of life and property. Two such type of blasts happened in buses in Udhampur and earlier a blast happened in this district in a vegetable market,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}