Injured women complainants to receive first aid from UP help desk cops

The police will now give first aid to women complainants at police stations, in case of emergency, and personnel manning the women’s help desk at police stations will be trained to do this.

Police officials said that under phase three of Mission Shakti, the duties of women cops will be updated to empower women.

IG, range, Rakesh Singh said women injured due to violence or mishaps often reach police stations. In many cases, it takes time to take them to nearby CHC or hospital for treatment. In a bid to provide immediate medical treatment to injured women, women personnel deployed at women’s help desks will be trained to give primary treatment, before the injured women can be taken to a hospital for proper treatment, he added.

Singh further said that under Mission Shakti, women personnel are approaching women and girls in the city and rural areas and are imparting knowledge about their rights and different helpline numbers for them including 1090 women’s powerline and 112. As they are being approached at their doorstep, women are feeling free to inform women personnel about their problems and receive appropriate solutions too.

For taking feedback about the work of women personnel, village heads are being called. They are being asked if policewomen have visited their village and how they interacted with the women and girls. The feedback revealed that the team of policewomen in the district is working hard to make women aware of their rights and helpline numbers and empowering them.

Women personnel at some help desks have played important roles in reuniting estranged couples and reuniting families, besides sorting out other problems of women complainants. Such personnel will be honoured for their good work, the IG added.